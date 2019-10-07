Negotiations in connection with the school strike will resume on Friday (PHOTOS)

Parents in Ontario are trying to decide what to do with children if educators of the province on strike on Monday – a very burning question the answer to which is, at best, will be given today.

Negotiations between the Ontario Government and the Union representing thousands of cleaners, office workers and educators of young children, will resume by the end of the day.

The canadian Union of public employees (CUPE) said that its 55 000 members are planning not to go to work on Monday after the campaign “work strictly by the rules” this week.

More than a dozen school boards of Ontario, including the three largest in the province, said that they have to close schools in this case.

Their representatives said that this measure is necessary because in the absence of employees who are members of CUPE, the safety of students cannot be fully ensured.

As a result, parents in a hurry, we have to figure out what to do with the children, who now, unable to be in school, will remain unattended.

Representatives of some kindergartens in schools stated that will operate on a normal schedule, offering parents to pay for extra hours of care.

Meanwhile, the administration of Toronto has stated that municipal programs in schools, such as recreation programs, pool activities and extra-curricular activities will be cancelled, if will strike.

Such measures create problems for private providers to care for children.

“Parents approached me with the question if I had friends carers or additional staff that could help out, said Elana Katzberg, owner of children’s early learning center Playcare in Vaughan that can take 64 children under the age of six years. – To create a fairly tense situation for everyone.”

She said that will work over the weekend to help find solutions for older children of their clients, including through online labor exchanges.

“I also asked the owners of the home nurseries in the area with the question whether they have empty seats to help some of our families,” said Katzberg.

“We posted a post with the question of whether there is a demand on Monday, and for around ten minutes, 30 people sent me email messages that they are in a quandary.”

“But to pay for additional child care – this option is not for everyone,” said Roxanne ICIM of MISSISSAUGA.

The mother of two children studying marketing at Sheridan College, Ichim said she will probably have to skip class Monday because her daughter will have nowhere to go if the teachers on strike.

“Maybe I’ll fall behind, because it’s the middle of the semester and the approaching midterm examinations, assignments and all that,” said Ichim.

But she’s sympathetic to the plight of educators, noting that she and her daughter appreciate the work they do, such as maintaining cleanliness in schools.

The government and school boards said that there remain unresolved questions about the high absenteeism of workers, while the Union argues that it is necessary to pay attention to the impact of reduced funding on workers.