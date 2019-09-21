Negotiations on a new exchange of prisoners between Ukraine and the Russian Federation are without the West because of their ‘sensitivity’ (PHOTO)

Between Ukraine and Russia is “very actively” advancing negotiations on the prisoner exchange, said in an interview with “Gromadska” the Minister of foreign Affairs of Ukraine Vadim pristayko. He noted that because of the “sensitivity” of the Western dialogue partners of the country do not participate in it. This process is not necessary “sympathetic”, said the Minister.

“Moreover, partners do not want to participate in these delicate negotiations. You can see how difficult the decisions were taken and how the road is sometimes the price for such decisions,” said Pristayko, referring to the results of Russia in the investigation of the downed Malaysian Boeing MH-17 Vladimir Tzemach.

Preliminary exchange of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky agreed personally with President Vladimir Putin. “I want to tell you that work is progressing very actively, I’m not going to announce, but I hope that soon we will have additional reason to rejoice,” said Pristayko.

Last week Vladimir Zelensky said that Ukraine is preparing a list for a new stage of exchange of prisoners with Russia. Press Secretary of the President Dmitry Peskov did not rule out that Russia and Ukraine could hold a new exchange of detainees, but warned that training would require lots of work and time.

According to the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for human rights Lyudmila Denisova, Russia and Crimea are still 113 Ukrainian citizens from the list of detained persons, which Moscow and Kiev exchanged in July. In the list of the Commissioner for human rights in the Russian Federation Tatiana Moskalkova then bore 150.

Earlier this week the head of Ukraine’s foreign Ministry said on air of ICTV TV channel that the release of detained persons by the formula “all for all” impracticable due to attempts to include in the list of crime bosses and a lack of information on missing persons.

He stated, answering the question, why not place the previously agreed process of exchange of prisoners between Kiev and self-proclaimed people’s republics of DPR and LPR according to the formula “69 to 208”. According to Pristayko, about 400-500 Ukrainians are still missing. To know exactly if you need access to prisons, where they can be, but for five years the parties to the conflict in the Donbass never admitted to the territory of the Red Cross.

7 September, Moscow and Kiev exchanged prisoners by the formula “35 on 35”. Returned to Ukraine filmmaker Oleg Sentsov and 24 sailors who were arrested after the incident in the Kerch Strait. At the airport they were greeted personally by President Vladimir Zelensky, relatives and journalists. Office Zelensky from published lists returned. Moscow received the chief editor of “RIA Novosti Ukraine” Kirill Vyshinsky and Vladimir Tzemach. Full list on the exchange the Kremlin has not provided. In Moscow, a solemn meeting was arranged Vyshinsky, Putin celebrated the city Day. Russia has banned all of the liberated Ukrainians entering

to its territory. According to the lawyer Dmitry Dinze, the ban can be called a life.