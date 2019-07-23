Neighbors and activists did not give ICE agents arrest father and son. VIDEO
Neighbors and activists in the state of Tennessee took up arms, not giving ICE officers to arrest the father without papers and his 12-year-old son.
Video shot on a mobile phone captured the controversial moment when friends and activists joined hands to the father and the son managed to run inside his home in forest ridge in Nashville.
According to witnesses, a man and his son drove into my driveway around 8 a.m., Monday, July 22, when the staff of ICE stopped behind them.
After a four-hour standoff, the man and his son refused to get out of the van. It is reported that the agents were threatened and even offered to pay them to come out.
“In the end you have to leave,” the agent said.
Neighbors said the agents were driving a regular pickup truck that was patrolling the area for about two weeks.
“They said, “If you will come, we’ll arrest you and your 12-year-old son,” said local attorney Daniel Adaon. Is just illegal, it’s wrong.”
Several neighbors and activists decided to broadcast live on social networks, calling on others to help the suspected person without documents and his son.
ICE officials called the local police to help them control the situation, but the mayor of Nashville, David Thomas said , that city officials “do not actively participate in efforts to ensure compliance with immigration regulations and serve only as peacekeepers.”
“Officers arrived on the scene to protect the neighbors and protect the perimeter — continued the mayor. — I am well aware that this kind of activity on the part of our Federal government is causing fear and distrust in our most vulnerable communities, so we do not use local resources to ensure execution of ICE”.
The standoff lasted more than four hours, during which activists came and neighbors to help the father and the son. Some brought water and sandwiches, and even fill their gas tank so they could maintain the air conditioner.
“They don’t bother anybody, and it’s illegal,” said one of the witnesses during a meeting.
“I know these people for 14 years, added another neighbor, Palisade young. — Sad to see children separated from their parents.”
Tristan cal, a volunteer from the progressive advocacy group known as Movements Including the X, aired the meeting in Facebook.
“You come and try to detain people. I’m trying to understand who you are and why you are here, ” says Cal officers of ICE during the video.
“We’re just doing our job,’ replies the officer. — You can stand there and shoot all you want. I don’t need to answer your questions.”
The ICE agents eventually left with nothing.
After they left, a group of 10 witnesses joined hands, forming a human chain which allowed father and son to enter the house.
Activists did the same thing later, so that two could sit in the car and to leave home.