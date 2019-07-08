Neighbors filed a lawsuit against the cock too early cries
In the French Department of Charente-Maritime neighbors filed a lawsuit against the mistress and her cock because it interferes with sleep around.
The family Biron (Biron) was charged Fesso Corinne (Corinne Fesseau), and her rooster named Maurice (Maurice) in violation of public order. They believe that the cries of the animal too early to Wake the neighbours and disturb their peace of mind. The couple plans to compensation in the amount of one thousand Euro (71.5 thousand), which they want to spend on charity.
The situation caused a public outcry, and many came to support FESCO and her cock Maurice. They believe that for rural areas this is a common situation, in which nothing is illegal. The lawyer couple Biron noted that after the scandal erupted the pair regretted so loud publicity of this case.
At the hearing held on 4 July, was not the prosecutors or the defendants. In the hall the question was raised about whether the municipality is rural or all urban, where this is not acceptable. It is expected that the court will make a decision on this case in early September.
The family Biron is not the first time acts against FESCO. In 2017 they also complained about the cries of the animal, however, the volunteers signed a petition in support of Maurice’s cock, which brought together 155 thousand signatures.