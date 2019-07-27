Neighbors Meghan Markle and Prince Harry was forbidden to talk to them and even touch their dogs
On Friday, July 26, neighbors of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle was unpleasantly surprised when I received strict instructions on how they should behave with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. As already reported “FACTS”, Harry and Megan shortly before the birth of his first child Archie moved to Windsor, where he settled in Frogmore-cottage — house, which they presented to Queen Elizabeth II. The Duchess started there a thorough renovation. Work, if to take into account changes in the landscape, has not been completed so far. The expense has already exceeded 3 million pounds (almost 4 million). And the money was allocated from the state budget.
Frogmore cottage
As writes British newspaper the Sun, the neighbors in the meeting about new policies in the area, informed about what they can and what should not be done. A list with the word “no” was much longer. Judge for yourself:
- Go over and try to start a conversation, if you saw the Duke and Duchess
- To say “Good morning!” or a similar polite phrases in common values, if they are turned to you
- Caress and not even to touch their dogs, even if the animals themselves to you ran
- Not offer to walk the dogs
- Not asking to see the baby Archie
- Not to offer my services as a babysitter for Archie
- Do not leave in the mailbox Frogmore Lodge no messages or items
Neighbors Harry and Megan are about 400 people. They all work for the members of the Royal family. For example, is the closest assistant of Queen Elizabeth II, Angela Kelly, a former nanny of Prince Charles, Maybelle Anderson and others. They all know the rules of etiquette and especially how to behave with the Queen and her relatives.
The prohibitions, established by Harry and Megan them, to put it mildly, jarred. People are somewhat puzzled. This Windsor not remember. The new rules are contrary to British traditions and common courtesy. The neighbors in Britain always find a few moments to chat with each other, exchange a few words about the weather, the children and, by the way, Pets. And even pet the neighbor’s dog and is considered a sign of friendliness and good parenting!
Incidentally, the locals were extremely surprised when they categorically did not want to tell the nickname of one of the two dogs Duke and Duchess. As you know, Megan brought to Britain from Canada my dog guy. And in September last year the couple brought a second dog — a black Labrador. Her name, somehow, is kept in the strictest confidence.
Meghan Markle and her favorite guy
Neighbors emphasize that in any case are not going to interfere in the private lives of Harry and Megan and annoy them. But they don’t like that they are forced to break the old tradition. People cite the example of the Queen. Elizabeth II, when living at Windsor castle, she willingly chats with the neighbors and even invite them to a traditional tea party at five o’clock — five o’clock.
Buckingham Palace was quick to respond to these messages. The statement of the press service stated that the neighbors nobody forcibly collected and any notes and even more sets of rules they were given. Supposedly this was the meeting passed in a friendly atmosphere in which to verbally discussed some changes with the advent of Frogmore Lodge new owners. It is a common practice. In comments strongly emphasized that neither Prince Harry nor his wife knew nothing of the meeting. It was the initiative of some of the assistants of the Duke and Duchess.
