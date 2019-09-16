Neither here nor there: Danilko spoke sharply about the participants of the “X-factor” (photo)
On STB TV channel hosted the first broadcast of the tenth season of the vocal show “X-factor”. In connection with the anniversary, the producers of the project have prepared a few surprises for the audience. One of them is the change of the composition of the jury. In the first broadcast of the participants were selected Danilko, Nastya Kamensky, Igor Kondratyuk and Olya Polyakova. Auditions will take eight esters and at this time, the judge will listen to 207 applicants for further participation in the project. Only half of them pass to the next stage of selection — training camp.
Traditionally one of the most severe judges was Andriy Danylko. He carefully looked at each applicant, do not skimp on comments.
— Sometimes, people do not understand that his statement “neither here nor there” — this is not the future, — commented on the “FACTS” of participants Andriy Danylko. — It surprises me how some people can not adequately assess. If you’ve been afraid to offend, now I realize: I’m not home came to him. The “X-factor” we as College students take, and then in the air they will see the whole country. Needs to work with them, every time they need to surprise and look different. So it was interesting to the viewer.
Nastya Kamensky, whose team won last season of project selected contestants not only vocal, but also artistic abilities.
— This artist is not enough just to sing well, to dance or to work with the audience, — said Nastya Kamensky. — It should combine it all, but most importantly, he must have incredible charisma and energy. Singing and working with the public to learn possible, and with a charisma and energy will be more difficult. X-factor is evident from the first seconds, as soon as the performer takes the stage.
Well-known producer and presenter Igor Kondratyuk admitted that he was happy to return to the project.
As chair of the jury at the time of casting sit different stars, none of the permanent members of the jury have not seen all the participants of the casting, and therefore, only in the training camp I will be able to put an eye on the future winner, — admitted Igor Kondratyuk. I hope he, she or they will be in my category!
Popular singer Olya Polyakova the first time participates as a judge a great vocal show.
— I happily became a judge of the “X-factor”, — said Olya Polyakova. — Long considered that I must decide the fate of show business. And I very much hope that this “X-factor” gives the real stars who will continue to work in show business.
Music producer and vocal show “X-factor”, 10 th edition, which started on the STB channel on 14 September, the second consecutive season runs Vadim Lisitsa. And if last season he joined the project at the stage of training camp, this year began work on the project from the beginning.
Details of the preparation of the new season of music producer Vadim Lisitsa shared in an exclusive interview with “FACTS.”
— With what feelings you have begun work on the 10th season?
— The thing is that at the stage auditions of the “X-factor” I haven’t worked for me is a new story. After all, last year I joined the project already in training camp. The first days were quite difficult because, you see, for me, a 43-year-old man, to comprehend the new arrangements of work was unexpected. It was difficult to communicate with so many people every day, not all participants were ready for testing.
But I all the contestants said that going on stage is a moment that will never happen again, and need to use this chance to the max, you need your x-factor to get and to show the judges. And the song is already a tool. Not all understand me, not everyone has heard, of course. But for me it’s a totally new experience, and it’s pleasant, because I always liked to communicate with people, trying to understand and support.
*Vadim Lisitsa
— And what stage of the auditions are the responsibilities of a music producer?
— I participated in the approval of the heroes on telekasting. After that, I was involved in the selection of the material for those participants who did not have it. We communicated with these people, offered them to learn new songs or showed some of his. Then met with them, took them back and listened to someone sing. If there was a time helped to understand how best to sing. With some of the participants who hear me, that, by the way, I did it. I remember there was a guy from another country, we contact him remotely, I told him how to do the soundtrack, so his songs sounded even more cool. And in the end, he received 4 “Yes”.
— What category of participants this year, in your opinion, is the strongest?
— This year prepared a lot of talented girls with real x-factor. I’m happy, because last year was the opposite situation. It will be difficult to choose the girls, because the competition is very strong. And I want to give everyone a chance, they are really cool. And there are characters from which goosebumps from the beginning of the song to end. One participant was just numb from how it can be.
With groups the situation is almost the same as last year, not so much. I think that the culture of the band in our country, a little bit transformed, and people mainly have a need for cover bands that play other people’s songs, and there is authenticity and uniqueness, respectively, no x-factor.
What tasks set themselves to work in training camp?
For one stage of selection process I am preparing a list of repertoire, and from this list, participants will be required to choose a song, learn it and perform in front of judges. Also looking for musicians to organize another test in training camp. But I can not yet reveal.
“FACTS” reported about the start of filming of the 10th anniversary season of the “X-factor” and what new faces will be seen in this season.
.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter