Nestle recalls cookie dough due to found in it pieces of rubber
Nestlé USA recalled refrigerated cookie dough after reports of discovered pieces of rubber in some products, says ABC News.
“The recall is limited only for baking cooled the products listed below with codes of parties that start with 9189, as well as with the codes of the parties, starting with 9295” — said in a press release from Nestlé.
26 dough products for cookies, ready for baking, available in form of tiles, buckets and tubes. Put them all over the United States and Puerto Rico.
To identify the package code on the package, Nestlé released a reference image and allocated a four-digit code of the package, where it appears after the date “use or freeze-by” and before the number 5753.
Nestlé USA said they took action “as a precaution after receiving reports of pieces of rubber food quality in some of these products.”
The company said that the origin of the rubber in the products found and the problem eliminated.
“Any illnesses or injuries requiring treatment was not reported,” according to the company.