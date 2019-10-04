Nestor Shufrich walked by the Parliament with a taped mouth
Nestor Shufrich, people’s Deputy from party “Oppositional platform For life,” pretty amused social media users for his unusual protest in the Verkhovna Rada.
Photo posted on the page of photographer Jan Dobronogov.
Nestor Shufrych appeared on Wednesday, October 2, the Verkhovna Rada of black tape that sealed his mouth.
It turned out that the way Shufrich wanted to Express their protest against the decision of the National Council on the extension of licenses to TV “112 Ukraine” NewsOne and ZIK.
Nestor Shufrych was also supported by Vadim Rabinovich. They hung on the rostrum of the Verkhovna Rada a poster on which was written: “I am against censorship”.