Netanyahu accidentally called the British Prime Minister Boris Yeltsin
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the British Prime Minister the name of the Russian ex-President Boris Yeltsin, who died in 2007.
Reports about it “European truth” reports Hvilya.
Netanyahu said at Sunday’s weekly Cabinet meeting, calling a British colleague Boris Johnson Boris Yeltsin.
“I just returned from a very pleasant visit to London, where he met with Prime Minister Boris Yeltsin and U.S. Secretary of defense,” said Netanyahu at the beginning of the meeting.
Cabinet Ministers reacted immediately, and Netanyahu smiled, and then corrected himself, noting that he checked with colleagues on the care.
Interestingly, the office of the Prime Minister later released a video from the meeting where the mention of Boris Yeltsin just cut out.
This is not the first clause Netanyahu. In March, he said in his campaign speech, was on an official visit to Afghanistan, he mistook to be an ally of Israel and Azerbaijan.
In December, Netanyahu said that his wife Sarah was on an official state visit to Nicaragua, when in fact she was in Guatemala.