Netanyahu acknowledged the inability to form new Israeli government
Monday, October 21, incumbent Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu officially admitted that he has failed to form a new coalition government. The negotiations on this issue have stalled. So Netanyahu has decided to transfer the mandate to form the Cabinet of Ministers Beni Ghanaian. It is noteworthy that the well-known politician and statesman signed in his own impotence in the day of his 70 th anniversary.
As already reported “FACTS”, the parliamentary elections were held in Israel in September. Netanyahu’s party, Likud received their results 32 mandates in the Knesset. The main rival of Likud, the party of “Kajol-Laban” under the leadership of former chief of the General staff of the Israeli army benny Gantz was able to conduct in the Parliament, one Deputy more.
Both politicians agreed to create a “Grand coalition”, but could not agree on who of them heads the government. Netanyahu wanted to keep the post which he occupies the last 10 years, behind. Gantz insisted that the country needs not only a new Cabinet and new Prime Minister.
Israeli President Reuven Rivlin after the statement, Netanyahu handed the mandate to form a coalition of Ghanaian. The leader of the “Kahal-Laban” now have 28 days to negotiate with other parties, passed in the Knesset. Netanyahu is unlikely to agree to a “Grand coalition” in this situation. Rivlin expressed hope that the political forces of the country will still be able to have the wisdom to get out of the impasse. Otherwise, the President will have to appoint new early elections for the third year!
Ganz had only one chance — to agree with Avigdor Lieberman, whose party “Our house — Israel” is supported mainly by immigrants from the former Soviet republics.
