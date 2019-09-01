Netanyahu promised to establish Israeli sovereignty over all Jewish settlements in the West Bank (PHOTO)

Loading...

The Israeli government led by Benjamin Netanyahu promised to establish Israeli sovereignty over all Jewish settlements in the occupied Palestinian territory, namely the West Bank of the Jordan river, reports TASS. The Israeli Prime Minister said on Sunday, in celebration of the start of the new academic year in one of their settlements.

“We (Israel – approx. TASS) spread the sovereignty of our state in all [Jewish] settlements [in the West Bank of the Jordan river] that are part of the state of Israel,” said Netanyahu, speaking in the settlement of Alkanes. He, however, did not indicate any time frame for the implementation of the plan.

Over the fifty years that have passed since the Jewish state’s control over the West Bank of the Jordan river, Israel has built some 120 settlements. 2334 a resolution of the UN Security Council from 2016, demands that Israel halt settlement activity in the West Bank of the Jordan river, the Israeli government refused to comply with the provisions of this document.