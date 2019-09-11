Netanyahu was in a ridiculous situation, a meeting with Yeltsin dead: hilarious photoshopped pics rip network
With Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was another embarrassment. The Sunday, September 8 at the Cabinet meeting, said that during a recent visit to London had a meeting with Boris Yeltsin. Israeli politician confused who died in 2007, the first Russian leader with the Prime Minister of Britain, Boris Johnson.
About it informs edition “Haaretz”.
In his speech, Netanyahu said that he had met in London with Prime Minister Boris Elenim and Minister of defense.
The staff of the office decided to correct Netanyahu, assuming he was referring to Johnson, but the Prime Minister retorted that just wanted to check whether his subordinates pay attention to his words.
To the embarrassment of the Israeli Prime Minister immediately responded on social media.