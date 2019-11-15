Netflix will change TV series on the Ukrainian concentration camp guard because of dissatisfaction with Poland
The authors of the Netflix series “Devil next door” (The Devil Next Door) has agreed to add annotations to the map of Europe, revolted by the Polish Prime Minister.
The action series “the Devil next door” takes place during the Second world war. The story tells about the hunt for Ivan Demjanjuk, born in the Ukrainian SSR, was captured and became a guard in concentration camps. Demjanjuk, according to witnesses, was brutal and earned the nickname Ivan the terrible.
A few days ago, the Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki said that the show allowed the historical mistakes. In a letter addressed to the head of Netflix, Rob Hastings, he demanded to correct the map.
“[In the series] did not commented and not explained that these camps were operated by the Germans. The card is not just wrong, it makes the viewer believe that these camps organized and manages the poles,” wrote Moravicki.
In the series of occupied Poland shown in its present borders. Poland in the series stretches quite far to the East, the territory he controlled the Reich Commissariat of Ukraine, which operated in Ukraine the Nazi occupation regime, and to the North, on the territory of Ostland.
On Friday, Netflix announced that they would not fix the map, but add comments to indicate that the camp was not created by the poles and the Nazis. A company representative explained that the map of Poland the authors of the series took from the Israeli and American TV-report about the trial of Ivan Demjanjuk.
In Poland actively fighting accusations of collaboration with the Nazi regime during the Second world war. In 2018, the country adopted a law providing for the application of criminal liability. Later, criminal responsibility was replaced by administrative.
The law also bans call deployed on the territory of Poland by Nazi death camps “Polish” and provides for liability for denial of crimes of Ukrainian nationalists who collaborated with the Third Reich.
Israel has criticized the law and accused Poland in an attempt to rewrite history.
Guard the concentration camps of Ivan Demjanjuk after the war was tried in three countries — the U.S., Germany and Israel. In Spain he was accused of complicity in genocide. In April 1988 he was sentenced to death by an Israeli court, but in 1993, the conviction was overturned.
In 2009, the U.S. extradited Demjanjuk Germany, the German Prosecutor’s office accused him of complicity in the murder of 27 900 cases. Demjanjuk was sentenced to five years imprisonment, but released during the pendency of the appeal.
Demjanjuk died in a nursing home in the German town of bad Feilnbach at the age of 91 years.
