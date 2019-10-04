Netherlands break away from Ukraine in the UEFA coefficients table
The matches of the 2nd round of the Champions League and Europa League, made public a new table of UEFA coefficients.
Ukraine has established a foothold in the 10th position (the victory of “Shakhtar” draws “Alexandria” and “the Dynamo”), increasing its lead over Turkey (draws “Trabzonspor” and “Istanbul Basaksehir”, defeat Galatasaray and beşiktaş) by 0.4 points to 0.9 points.
However, in the pursuit 9th place, our country has let go of the Netherlands (victory, Ajax, PSV, Feyenoord, draw AZ “AZ”), as much as 0.6 points to 0.85 points.
The tenth position, compared to the ninth, lose certain privileges (second prize winner of the national championship starts in the Champions League on stage before). Not to mention eleventh place, which does not allow the Association to automatically delegate your club into the group stage of the Champions League.
Note the aggravated struggle for the strategically important 6th position, giving the right bronze medalist of the country to join in the fight for a place in the Champions League.
Bad performance this week of Russian clubs (only 2 of the 8 points due to the victory of “Zenith”) has led to the fact that Portugal has approached Russia to 0.1 points, although after the first round the gap was 1,067 points.