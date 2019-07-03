Netherlands Vs Sweden Women’s World Cup 2019 live stream: preview, prediction
Our forecast for the match Holland – Sweden, which will be held July 3. The last in-person meetings were for the Dutch. Will it be the same today?
Holland
The women’s team of Holland leaves a very pleasant impression of their playing at the World Championships, since they still do not know defeat. Among serious rivals in the playoffs, Japan (2: 1) and Italy (2: 0) are worth noting , and the decisive goals are scored by the end of the match.
Apart from Miedema, only Martens managed to score at least two goals.
Sweden
The Swedish women’s team went through the group stage fairly easily, even though the expected defeat from the United States of America was 2: 0. In the departure games, the Swedes first beat Canada (1: 0), and then quite unexpectedly knocked out Germany (2: 1), having distinguished themselves twice.
Blackstenus and Asslani scored four times for two.
Statistics
Sweden missed in all full-time games.
Holland did not lose at the World Championship.
Holland won nine consecutive meetings.
Forecast
According to our forecast, the teams climbed too high for themselves, so today they will try to play for fun, but the Dutch are in better conditions. The Swedes are betting on experience, but he cannot save regularly, but for the Netherlands the final will be a great achievement.