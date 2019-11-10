Netizens criticized the new Toyota RAV4
Network people massively protested the presentation of the new version of the Toyota RAV4.
On the Internet various users of social networks began to write negative comments about the new version of Toyota RAV4.
Despite the fact that many automotive experts reacted positively to the new generation of the RAV4, while noting increased comfort, more convenient operation and superior noise isolation, users did not stop to write negative reviews.
The main problem for drivers is a higher price, which has risen significantly, but at the same time the car received “minor” changes. The drivers who bought a new car note that the car is not suitable for the roads and driving on rough terrain with potholes, mud and pits. It was also noted outdated equipment.
Many have begun to compare the Toyota RAV4, the Volkswagen Tiguan, which is almost the same money goes into the more rich technical equipment. One commenter wrote that the new RAV4 is easier to buy a premium car with the secondary market.
“Ended the era of Japanese cars,” reports one user.