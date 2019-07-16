Netizens made fun of creative candidates
In social networks actively discussing the actions of the candidate Eugene luchkova, who is running in Kirovohrad region.
As reported PRпортал on pictures posted online, his name posted the bodies of living men that could not be ignored.
“Not all the candidates have huge budgets”, “Letter to the forgotten”, “I Hope they at least live” – written under the photo.
Also discuss the candidate of the Sumy region of Constantine Tovstuha. He did not hesitate and “borrowed” the design of the promotional booklet from the country’s President, Vladimir Zelensky.