Network amused cat who can’t jump
October 3, 2019 | News | No Comments|
Not everyone is given.
Disturbed coordination and fluffy innate charisma made him a star. Despite the epic fail, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to this Suite.FM.
Cats by nature are very graceful and flexible, but sweets and lots of food yet no one did guru gymnastics.
So, Twitter has become a viral video about a cat with excess weight, which can not overcome a common obstacle.
Four-legged wants to get on the kitchen table, but soft belly pulls him down and stopping to jump up.
And the icing on the cake is the incomparable reaction small. Setbacks do not bother him, at all!
enjoy this video of my cat’s 6th attempt to jump on the counter. pic.twitter.com/D1nnhVMG09
— great value sophie turner (@savannah_moon_) September 28, 2019