Network amused expression Yushchenko, watching the new Rada
Users report that looks like the ex-President is very tired. Read on to find out more.
August 29, the first meeting of the Verkhovna Rada of the ninth convocation. In addition to the elected deputies, it was attended by former presidents of Ukraine: Leonid Kravchuk, Leonid Kuchma, Viktor Yushchenko and Petro Poroshenko.
His impressions of the first meeting were shared by the head office of the President Andriy Bogdan, posting fun photos from the event.
A screenshot of the page of Andrei Bogdan
“Why don’t all welcome the beginning of the new Verkhovna Rada? I do not understand))))” — ironically signed the policies.
In the comments of the post the user said the tired faces of the two ex-presidents: “What a sour face, Poroshenko and Yushchenko”, “Peter Victor and I are sad, I wonder why?” “Would have given them a glass, miss you’re the one”, “it is immediately evident, not everyone today is a holiday”.