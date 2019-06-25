Network amused fotozhaba Parks

The Prime Minister and the leader of the party “Ukrainian strategy” of Ukraine Volodymyr Groisman offered a class after the parliamentary elections

July 21 decree of President Vladimir Zelensky early elections to the Verkhovna Rada. Blogger Michael Schneider on his page on Facebook predicted the current head of the Cabinet of Ministers election failure and even found a new job.

He has published on his page “fotozhabu” that sent Vladimir Groisman on the market. The Prime Minister was dressed in old clothes, cap and began to sell seeds. And not just so, and with sale. The authors of photo collage hinted that until the official does not sell seeds, and the interest of a political rating.

“In one of Vinnytsia bazaars after July 21, 2019”, — signed picture of Michael Schneider. He suggests that immediately after the parliamentary election Volodymyr Groysman will return home.

Users of social networks made fun of a new job of the leader of “the Ukrainian strategy”. Some have noticed that in the photo he’s made a remarkable recovery. And immediately found a logical reason:

