Network caustically ridiculed the “sovereign Internet” in Russia
New, the Internet has become the hero of the ridicule of Internet users
From 1 November in the Russian Federation came into force most provisions of the law on sovereign Internet, writes Рoliteka.net. Network users began to joke about this. In particular, one of them published a post on his Twitter:
“Russia today has earned a sovereign spiritual and screeny the Internet… All Russians give the appearance of computers to the new standard”, — wrote the author of the post, backed by a photo of him.
The picture shows the old model of the computer screen which read: “will Cabernet. Loaded…”. Also on the keyboard is an icon with the image of Joseph Stalin.
Netizens commented on the post, writing that the government’s actions logicin, because they justified relevant politieman.
“In the space to write: “I repeat!”, “Everything is as it was and will only loot drank, Cheburashka, no earned,” commented the other.
Recall that the change in the law would force ISPs to install equipment of Roskomnadzor, which will allow the Agency to manage the network. In the result, the competent authorities in Russia will be able to completely disable the Russian segment of the Internet.
Using equipment can block restricted resources, the list of which is not in Russia. According to providers, us $ 470 million for such needs is not enough.