Network closes its filling stations in the regions of Ukraine: in the company explained why
Azerbaijani oil company SOCAR, which has been working in Ukraine for more than 11 years, closing a number of its petrol stations. In particular, the closure of filling stations in the Nikolaev area on the route “resident of Ulyanovsk — Nikolaev” near the village of Sebino, Delo.ua announced readers.
Delo.ua understood why the company made this decision.
The press service of SOCAR said that the closure of filling stations due to the optimization of business. Thus, according to the current strategy, the company intends to develop in the cities.
“Indeed, in the spring of this year, five petrol stations of SOCAR, which are located in the Nikolaev area, was leased and ceased work under our brand. This decision was taken before the start of the quarantine and due to the optimization of commercial activities of the company. According to the development strategy, new facilities of SOCAR will be opened in the cities,” — says the press service of the company to the correspondent Delo.ua.
On the objects where were previously placed filling stations of SOCAR, is now opening its station company organization.
The company noted that the closure of filling stations not connected with the crisis caused by the pandemic coronavirus, as the decision about business optimization was made before it began.