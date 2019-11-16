Network fotozhabu made fun of Putin’s embarrassment in Syria
Russian President Vladimir Putin ridiculed the network bright cartoon
This writes Politeka.net.
The reason for the appearance of bright cartoons was the strange policy of the President of Russian Federation Vladimir Putin in the Middle East.
In particular, the author of the cartoons made by the famous Sergei Elkin, who in their usual style and made fun of the Russian President.
So, the cartoonist has depicted President Vladimir Putin in the image of a flying devil with horns on his back sits a refugee from the Middle East, wrapped in the flag of the European Union.
Caustic caricature, making fun of Vladimir Putin and his policy, Sergey Elkin has published in his microblog Twitter.
“Dura-Europe, where do you carry? Give me the answer. Does not answer…”, “Eurocity, open face”, “by the Way, awesome continuation of the work, when out of Euro capes seem bearded Mujahid, leaked to Europe as a refugee from the Middle East”, “Still a little micronica not enough” — users write in the comments under the post.