Network fun little comic with tourists in Crimea
Sunday, October 27, on the seafront of one of the major resort towns had occupied Crimea, Yalta, was an exhibition of military equipment of the Russian army.
The event was ridiculed in the network, explaining where actually does the “influx” of tourists on the Peninsula. About it reports “Apostrof”, referring to the Crimean Twitter blogger RoksolanaToday&Крым25%.
“The theme of tourism disclosed today Yalta”, — stated in the message.
The network immediately began to comment on the frame.
“Orekhovo-Zuyevo sailed”, “Cruise collection” — write to the network.
As we reported earlier, Russia is already preparing for the fall of the Crimean bridge.
Already half a year as was opened the Crimean bridge. That is how much time do not cease razgovory that the bridge sags and in General it will collapse soon. Many experts said that of all the possible variants of the transport passage through the Strait, the Russians chose the worst possible – it is the most expensive and the most difficult of all that ever was offered. Not to mention the fact that it was built illegally, in violation of every conceivable international norm.
Recently noticed a strange movement on the Crimean bridge, which connects the annexed Peninsula of Crimea with Russia. This was told by a popular blogger RoksolanaToday&Крым25% on Twitter.
“Two squads followed in the direction of Kerch, and then went in the direction of Tamani. Until it fell,” – said in the message user.
Such a maneuver was associated with the fact that Russia has postponed the launch of the railway traffic on the Crimean bridge from December 2019 to June 2020. According to the experts, a month ago, it collapsed the tunnel from Kerch, which made the running of trains impossible.
Whether to be sure of the safety rail on the bridge? Much will depend on natural factors and the load on the bridge.