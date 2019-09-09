Network fun ridiculed the attack on a top official in Putin
The attack on the head of the CEC of the Russian Federation Ella Pamfilova has caused a wave of jokes on the network.
This writes the Chronicle.info with reference on the folk really.
So, the artist Alesha Stupin on his Twitter page posted the picture on which Russian top official swings the chair at his own shadow.
Another well-known cartoonist Sergei Elkin published a drawing in which the attacker learns Pamfilova, choosing from the three candidates. In the comments, in turn, learned to suspect Vladimir Zhirinovsky, Gennady Zyuganov and Alexei Navalny.
Note that according to the rossm, in the night of September 6 in the Moscow region unknown persons broke into the house of the Chairman of the Central election Commission of the Russian Federation Ella Pamfilova and hit her with a Taser.
Unknown, allegedly snuck in through a window in the house of a top official’s night, around 1:30. It is noted that he was wearing a mask. The attacker did not take nothing from the house and disappeared immediately after it attacked the owner.
“Man in the mask entered the terrace of the house, several times struck the mistress of the stun gun, then fled,” according to the interior Ministry.