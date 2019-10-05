Network funny cats, he robbed the fridge
The Network got a funny video of an unusual robbery.
This writes Mignews.
On the frame a pair of cats with the joint efforts opened the refrigerator, jumped in and started pulling out food, while the mistress was away.
Also amusing was the moment when one of the thieves had already jumped out from the fridge, and the other pin, as past the kitchen as time passed and the hostess.
“They know where the good food is,” wrote the author of the publication under the video.
Users video brought a real delight. Many wrote humorous comments, others admired the resourcefulness Pets.
“Very clever and resourceful cat you”, “I’m going in the freezer! Oh, me too!”, “Yeah, but they still need to learn to close the fridge door,” wrote commentators.
They know where the good food is at #cat #relaxmycat #catlover #pet #petlover #animals #puppy #cats #mom #kitty #cutecat pic.twitter.com/0WbvFVyKTF
— Relax My Cat (@RelaxMyCat) August 28, 2019