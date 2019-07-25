Network funny dog, funny who climbed the stairs

| July 25, 2019 | News | No Comments
Сеть рассмешил пес, который забавно поднимался по ступенькам

The stairs were a serious obstacle to short-legged dogs.

After watching the video, shot in San Francisco (California, USA), and you can sympathize with the main character, and laugh at her, reports 120.su.

Dachshund named Roxy went along with the hosts, guests, and strangers were not very hospitable, because in the living room were stairs, which were for 10-year-old dog a serious obstacle.

To conquer this height, Roxy had to be tormented for about a minute, but eventually she managed. Daniel Taylor, the owner of a Dachshund, added that all the participants sympathized with the animal, but as a woman nor ashamed, she admitted that at the same time Roxie became a laughingstock.

