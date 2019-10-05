Network funny fotozhabu showed the explanation of the “formula Steinmeier” Zelensky
Passion of the agreement in Minsk, “Steinmeier formula” for the Donbass not subside for several days. At the same time, despite the passions and protests that swept across the country, Ukrainians find this topic and the reasons for humor.
The network has published a sparkling fotozhabu on President Vladimir Zelensky, who failed during a briefing to clearly explain the “formula Steinmeier” for Donbass.
So, in the photo you can see the President, sitting in an armchair intellectual transmission Who wants to be a millionaire and asked him the question about the meaning of “formula Steinmeier” for Ukraine. As of answering the question he offered a rather vague answers.