Network funny funny photo domestic cat, frozen in a ridiculous pose
September 8, 2019 | News | No Comments|
Users discuss Facebook a photo of a domestic cat, captured during a visit of the mayor of Nikolaev Alexander Senkevich in the yard of a house in the Ship area.
Yard cat Nikolaev
Cat photographed in such a way that it is in the foreground, and the mayor became a secondary character and made a background for koteyki.
Interestingly, that photo has placed itself head and attaching it as an illustration to information about visiting the yard of a house. And though the theme of the post Aleksandra Sienkiewicz is the repair yard driveways, users discuss and like it photograph the cat. And some nikolayevets even expressed a desire to take the animal to his home.
User comments under the photo of the cat