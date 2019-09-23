Network funny puppy who sucks a pacifier
With all the negative and spiteful comments, the Internet has become a stressful place.
But in the Internet you can find something so adorable, what is his excuse. Then you are waiting for 25 seconds of pure bliss, a single view which will not be enough, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to 4tololo.ru.
Meet 3-month-old puppy, Louie, is a cross between Staffordshire bull Terrier and pit bull.
The owners explained that he came to him in the family when he was only 6 weeks and the nipple appeared to him after he started to wean from mother’s milk.
“He sucked a lot in my sleep, so I decided to give him a pacifier to see if she can soothe it a little. He took her right from my hand and began to suck like a little baby and didn’t want to give back,” reads the video description.
hronika.info