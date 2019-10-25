Network funny reaction of a dog on a sour lemon
October 25, 2019 | News | No Comments|
It’s very funny!
Recently, the network got the video, the dog, hurrying to taste sweets, stands on his hind legs to grab her. Pet did not know that a tasty morsel of food really was a lemon. Not expecting such a sour taste, the dog quickly spits out a slice of citrus.
By the way, citrus a banned product for dogs. Once in the body, they can trigger vomiting and diarrhea in your pet. But people lemons are very useful — they contain folic acid and ascorbic acid, Pantothenic acid, vitamin D, tocopherol, thiamin, retinol, pyridoxine, Riboflavin, vitamin PP.
It is known that lemons can help the body rid itself of toxins, stimulate the intestinal peristalsis and improve its microflora.