Network funny reaction of the dog, which the owner does not give the waffles
October 3, 2019 | News | No Comments|
Network laugh posted on Twitter a video in which two-year-old poodle named Zaya hysterics when the host does not allow her to eat his waffles. She dramatically starts to howl, when the owner firmly says “No”. And eagerly looking at the plate, which is a treat.
In less than a day the video has gained 1.1 million views.
In comments to the video people admire what Zaya’s cute and call it “real diva”. Someone said that a cruel master would at least give it a bite. To which the guy replied that they didn’t give Zae waffles because they are chocolate. But chocolate is harmful to dogs.
here’s a video of my dog throwing a tantrum cause I didnt give her my waffles… 💀 pic.twitter.com/4nvyxyJ8L0
— Manny MUA (@MannyMua733) September 30, 2019