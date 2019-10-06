Network funny videos how Danilko teaches Polyakov and Kamensky to do a selfie
On the STB again has launched the popular vocal show “X-Factor”. Members of the jury of popular performers of the national stage – Andriy Danylko, Nastya Kamenskikh, and Olga Polyakova. In the social network Instagram has a new video where you can see what do stars in the commercial breaks.
In the video, posted by STB channel, you can see how Nastya and Olya decided to make a joint selfie, and Andrey Danilko agreed to help them in this difficult case.
In addition, Danilko began to give singers tips on how to pose on the camera to get a good photo. As a result, the only laugh Olga Polyakova. Long-legged blonde tried again and did a new joint with the wife Potap. Polyakov also said that often it turns out that one girlfriend is in the frame is good and the other bad. Very rarely get to take a picture that all looked beautiful.
In the publication of the video the authors wrote that Andrey Danilko know about how to do a selfie and that he can learn a lot in this matter. Actually, it’s a common joke, because a good picture from Polyakova and Kamensky, and did not work.