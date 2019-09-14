Network funny videos like a drunken old man break dancing
Drunken old man laugh the entire Internet. Grandpa decided to do a dynamic break dance song, which is “slightly” does not fit the selected dance. You just keep laughing watching this video reports sputnik-georgia.ru.
On the Internet appear regularly funny videos. These videos are good to see with friends or family. Joint laughter energizes “mashinkami” each person nearby. It looks like a laugh epidemic when everything looks live and laughing cheerfully. This time the star of this video passed drunk man who danced break dance. To view the video proscale news to the end.
Copious amounts of alcohol consumed all people is manifested in different ways: who falls asleep at the table, someone starts to fight, and who plucks up courage and reveals your hidden talents, as did grandpa at the ceremony. Perhaps the old man drank again and felt the young, because this may explain the choice of dance.
Despite the fact that the song sounded rock Bon Jovi — It’s My Life, grandpa decided that we should start dancing break dance. The man tried to repeat the famous stunt from this dance — 6-Step. But he didn’t, and he just squatted on one foot then the other. After unsuccessful attempts to make a movement, it rises sharply and continues rhythmically to dance, but most likely on a melody that sounds in his head.
Probably after the solemn ceremony the man woke up famous – well in the Internet exactly remember.