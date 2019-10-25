Network hard fotozhabu showed the test of “public servants” lie detector
Political analyst Alexei holomuzki tagged cartoon ridiculed the initiative of the Office of the President of Ukraine to check the MPs of the Finance Committee of the Verkhovna Rada on the lie detector.
He has published in his Telegram channel.
So in the photo you can see apparently the Deputy with the covered entity. “Every Deputy must pass the polygraph!” as stated in the caption to the photo. And immediately asks another question: “And this is exactly the polygraph?”
Presumably, the author of the caricature draws an analogy, comparing the polygraph with the electric chair or a device for torture.