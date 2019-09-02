Network have fun “farewell” joke Suprun about the Rada and death
Ulyana Suprun, who left the post of Minister of health, Ukrainians laugh a good joke about the new convocation of the Verkhovna Rada.
She shared it on his page in Facebook.
“Today will begin a new parliamentary Committee on a new title, “Committee for the nation’s health, medical care and health insurance.” Have a suggestion for an alternative title, “Committee on the health of the nation and death to enemies.” Because of the health issues can not be polularity. We wish you efficient work and determination for change whose time has come”, — said the former Minister.