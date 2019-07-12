Network, laugh cat, living in a hollow tree
Animal lives in a tree for six years.
In the Polish town of Bartoszyce cat for six years, lives in a tree, writes TSN.
Local talk, when he was a kitten, he was frightened by the dog. The cat climbed a tree, and since then, as he climbs off him, never seen.
There’s no particular Poreba — he was constantly fed the residents, and the cat spends the night in the hollow.
The animal tried several times to remove the tree, but in vain. He again returned to the tree.