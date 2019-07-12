Network, laugh cat, living in a hollow tree

| July 12, 2019 | News | No Comments

Сеть насмешил кот, живущий в дупле дерева

Animal lives in a tree for six years.

In the Polish town of Bartoszyce cat for six years, lives in a tree, writes TSN.

Local talk, when he was a kitten, he was frightened by the dog. The cat climbed a tree, and since then, as he climbs off him, never seen.

There’s no particular Poreba — he was constantly fed the residents, and the cat spends the night in the hollow.

The animal tried several times to remove the tree, but in vain. He again returned to the tree.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.