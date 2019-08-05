Network laugh cow that can open any door

| August 5, 2019 | News | No Comments
Сеть насмешила корова, которая может открыть любые двери

Perhaps the most clever cow, for which the gate is not a barrier.

For a man to open the gates is not difficult, of course if they are not closed on the lock, according to the Chronicle.info with reference to 4tololo.ru.

The Internet is full of videos where you can see like cats masterfully open doors, and even their own cells. But if a man opens the door with her hand, cat — paw, what will open the door cow? Look!

Who needs hands when you have a language.

