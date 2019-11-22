Network laugh father, akropovic road in Russia with Holy water
In Segezha district (Karelia, Russia) Manuel the priest sprinkled Holy water on dangerous stretches of road
Some users of the network, this fact outraged that they expressed in the network, writes Рoliteka.net.
It is known that, along with the priest on the scene were police officers and rescue workers. The rector of the Trinity Church with them went through the most emergency sites of the Federal highway “Kola” St. Petersburg — Murmansk.
The priest held a funeral service in memory of all the victims and sprinkled places.
My father is convinced that in this way God will help drivers not lose your head and follow the traffic rules.
Posts with photos of the action spread on social networks. Users immediately began to comment:
“And the Church helps in the fight for safe driving)”, “Well, that’s all. Edge. End. Stop the planet, I will come down”, “Watered? In the cold? So there is now even a skating rink”, “Now these sections of the route in General will be Extremely dangerous”, “But the Mullah has forgotten!!! So Christians will come good and others including Buddhists and Jews are bad!!! You have to care about each of you!!!”, “It was 21, but by us”, “I Wonder how many dumps for insanity?”, “Help?”, “I mean, after the ceremony with the accident will be finished?”, “THE SADDEST POST IN THE LAST FIVE YEARS))) THESE PEOPLE WENT TO SCHOOL, AND SOME IN OTHER INSTITUTIONS. AND NO KNOWLEDGE OF THEM IS NOT OBTAINED, THE REASONS FOR EMERGENCY SECTIONS. THEY don’T KNOW WHAT HARTMAN’s GRID…”, “you Idiots!!! The authorities that organized it!!!”, “Sprinkled Holy water on the frozen road home region…”.