Network laugh “Game of Thrones” in the Ukrainian elections
The Network rapidly discuss the movie.
Users of the Internet excited a campaign ad based on the popular TV series “Game of thrones”, the protagonists of which were the Ukrainian candidates for the 212th district in Kiev, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to the Apostrophe.
The corresponding video is placed on the page “Woman and cat” in Facebook.
So, in the video we are talking about candidates who are running in this district, and the important issues of the capital. The video “promotes” Alexey Gritsenko.
It should be noted that the district was 18 candidates in people’s deputies, including the son of MP Anatoly Gritsenko Alexey Gritsenko, the former head of the KSCA Alexander Popov and “svobodovets” with the experience Igor Miroshnichenko.
Video comment actively on the network.