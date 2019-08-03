Network laugh gift Lukashenko, President of Uzbekistan
Users of social networks he is not impressed.
The President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoev presented to the head of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko statue of a hockey player, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to u-news.com.ua.
They met in informal conditions in residence “Zaslavl”. Lukashenka gave the guest panel “Belarus” and the shirt, and his son Nicholas – a statue of a bison.
Gift Mirziyoyev is already ridiculed in the network. Belarusian users believe that this is a hint to their leader.
“The statue of the tin man? In fact, said that Lukashenko has no brain, and he rejoices,” they write on Twitter.
