Network laugh gift Lukashenko, President of Uzbekistan

| August 3, 2019 | News | No Comments
Loading...

Сеть насмешил подарок Лукашенко от президента Узбекистана

Users of social networks he is not impressed.

The President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoev presented to the head of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko statue of a hockey player, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to u-news.com.ua.

They met in informal conditions in residence “Zaslavl”. Lukashenka gave the guest panel “Belarus” and the shirt, and his son Nicholas – a statue of a bison.

Gift Mirziyoyev is already ridiculed in the network. Belarusian users believe that this is a hint to their leader.

“The statue of the tin man? In fact, said that Lukashenko has no brain, and he rejoices,” they write on Twitter.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.