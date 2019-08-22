Network, laugh girl, playfully posing in a metro
It looks pretty ridiculous.
The girl who does not hesitate to others, posing for a sexy selfie in the subway of new York, became the star of social networks. It happened once filmed her in this moment one of the passengers posted the resulting video on the social network Twitter. Video user under the name Ben Yar became viral. On his post, responded the girl caught some kind of Jessica and George. She was very pleased with my sudden fame and thanked Ben: “Thank you, sir,” reports the Chronicle.info with reference on the Facts.
Video Jessica in a black, tight dress and high heels, takes seductive poses in front of a camera, which she set on the seat.
This woman giving it ALL to the selfie cam on the train is SENDING ME pic.twitter.com/i3JoSPKj3I
— Ben Yahr (@benyahr) August 17, 2019
Users of the social network have admired Jessica’s confidence in herself. Others considered it needless and prone to narcissism. And someone was surprised that she approved of the fact that it was shot without her consent.
One of the users posted in social networks video of another girl – that effectively posing in front of a surveillance camera in the subway.
when you find that good light pic.twitter.com/14UqzQ2thv
— vivi araujo lipsync assassin (@charlixixixis) August 18, 2019