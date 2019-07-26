Network laugh “God of marketing” in the Ukrainian resort

He entertained tourists.

On the resort Berdyansk (Zaporizhia region), the seller scored a funny advertising their goods among the tourists on the beach.

The corresponding video is published in the group “This is Kiev” in Instagram.

“The size of 28 inches, she’s so sweet and juicy! Hurry up corn in the summer! Azov krevetka, juicy konfetochka! Her tender meat…” — says the seller of the horn, luring buyers.

The network immediately began to discuss a talented speculator.

“God of marketing from Berdyansk”, “He would announce to the movies,” “I already heard,” — laughing in the network.

