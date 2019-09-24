Network laugh “military” photo of Putin
September 24, 2019 | News | No Comments|
The caused a wave of ridicule.
The network once again laugh at the appearance of the President of Russia Vladimir Putin. This time on social networks showed a rare photograph with the Russian President, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to the Apostrophe.
The network has published blogger Alexei golobutsky.
On it Vladimir Putin together with the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov attended a camp for young of the army in the Orenburg region.
“A very rare photo: Putin in beret. “As nailed, and holds.” The view is really stupid — perhaps that is why the photo is almost impossible to find in the Internet. But I found!” — he signed photo.
In the comments people made fun of how the photos turned out the Russian President.
hronika.info