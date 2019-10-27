Network laugh monkey who have mastered Instagram
The wonders of technological progress has long reached the most remote corners of our planet, and even our smaller brothers have learned to actively enjoy the benefits of civilization.
The network is actively discussing one of extraordinary social network users – a chimpanzee named Sugriva. The owner of the smartest Primate — American Mike Holston, who calls himself “modern Tarzan”. A young man works at the zoo Miami and is a specialist in exotic animals. That he came up with the idea to put the roller on which Sugriva “hangs” in the social network and gladly “likes” to his fellow kind.
According to the owner of the monkey, she regularly spends time in Instagram, watching movies with the participation of other chimpanzees and assessing their photos. Moreover, the assurance of the master, she does it quite deliberately and with interest.
The talented owner of the monkey decided not to stop and pulled her to hygienic procedures, learn to shave him in the morning with the help of electric shavers.