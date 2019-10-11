Network laugh new blades with Putin
Vladimir Putin became the hero of cartoons that showed what he really is
The head of the Kremlin depicted sitting in a relaxed pose and with a grin, on the pyramid of human skulls.
As reported Politeka, the President of Russia Vladimir Putin became the hero of fresh new faces, which is not laughter. A caricature appeared on the page of the blogger Kingfisher on the social network Twitter.
The picture shows Putin and Russian defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.
Putin himself is sitting in a relaxed pose with a grin on a hill of human skulls, and Shoigu standing behind him and sees the skull, which he holds in his hands. Feet of the heads of the Kremlin put on human remains.
“People-gold”, — stated in the caption to the cartoon.
Internet users is not passed by the picture with the leader of the aggressor. “The true cloth. All it is to the fingertips”, “Ghoul”, “Poor Yorick )),” wrote commentators.
We will add that in this collage, the author used a picture of Vasily Vereschagin’s “Apotheosis of war”, which was written in 1871. On the frame of the painting there is a profound inscription: “Dedicated to all great conquerors, past, present and future”. The pattern is reminiscent of all conquerors of all times, which is their glory, saying that for their grandeur often pays with his life simple people, who did not want war.