Network laugh Panda-liar

| July 23, 2019 | News | No Comments
Сеть насмешила панда-симулянтка

Here is actress!

It turns out that not only are many people are prone to acting and exaggeration, because in the world of pandas, too, can meet such characters, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to 120.su

Shots taken at the zoo of China, show us the conflict that is, frankly, and conflict-it is difficult to name only one little Panda paw swung at another.

However, the main character of this scene reacted as if received a fatal blow — she fell prone on the ground, and then, after a few steps more and the picture slid down the step. Naturally, such a spectacle can not but cause a smile — it was too cute and funny fluffy actress.

