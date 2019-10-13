Network laugh quacking kitten

October 13, 2019

Сеть насмешил крякающий котенок

The people working at the animal shelter in Edinburg (Texas, USA), who welcomed their new ward.

However, the kitten, named Melvin, was not the most conventional — he’s not squeaks not meows, but makes a bizarre sound, more reminiscent of a duck quacking. This feature did little good publicity.

The movie with a funny quacking kitten was widely spread in social networks, so Melvin has been at the shelter too long and left him, moved to the new owners.

