Network laugh reaction puppy hiccups
The kid doesn’t understand what’s going on with him.
In a network there was a very cute video, the puppy responded to its first hiccups. Funny frames as the dog is struggling with the new state just struck Internet users, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to hyser.com.ua.
Today video Pets and animals are gaining more and more popularity. Pet owners even put their Pets personal pages in social networks, not to mention the fact that every day on the Internet there are new funny and sometimes very touching video with chetyrehlistnyj friends. Live like a puppy trying to overcome its first hiccups just struck users of the network.
The footage of the little Retriever ran for the first time with a case of hiccups. The dog doesn’t know how to react to this condition. The dog does not understand what was happening and looked plaintively at her master who shoots video, so he helped him. The dog then gets out of bed, then lays down. How to help the white puppy knows the landlady herself.
The video platform You Tube scored 367 thousand views and more than a hundred of admiring comments.