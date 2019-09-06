Network laugh reaction Zelensky and Bogdan to the speech of Poroshenko
Bogdan parodied the fifth President.
During a speech ex-President Petro Poroshenko on the subject of withdrawal of parliamentary immunity in Parliament, the head of the Office of the President Andrey Bogdan scored a strange behavior, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to u-news.com.ua.
When Poroshenko was read a speech from the podium, Bogdan parodied the fifth President. He raised his hands, laughing and grimacing. And sitting next to him Zelensky barely restrained emotion — he sighed, hiding her face and clutching his head.
It is worth noting that all happened during the first vote for the bill.
Also, the network has published a video in which we can learn Zelensky reaction to the speech of Poroshenko. The President sighed, covered the face and clutching his head.